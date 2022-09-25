The game is afoot, and Enola Holmes is back on the case.

During Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event on Saturday, Sept. 24, the streamer shared a new trailer for “Enola Holmes 2”, featuring Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the mystery-solving younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

In the first film, released in 2020, the “Stranger Things” star made her debut as Enola, and in the followup she’s now following in the footsteps of her famous brother (played once again by Henry Cavill) by setting up shop as a detective-for-hire.

Her first case, however, proves to be a doozy when she agrees to find a missing girl and finds herself drawn into a dangerous conspiracy that ignites a mystery that can only be solved with the help of her friends — and, of course, brother Sherlock.

“Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

“Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister,” the synopsis continues. “But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colourful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!”

In addition to Brown and Cavill, the sequel also stars David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Helena Bonham Carter.

“Enola Holmes 2” debuts Friday, Nov. 4.