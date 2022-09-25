Rachel Zegler is opening up about a health scare that led her to experience what she described as “the scariest week of my life.”

The “West Side Story” star shared a photo on Instagram Story, and in some accompanying text explained that the photo had been taken two years earlier, when she was just 19.

“Two years ago I found a lump in my breast and went through what was undoubtedly the scariest week of my life,” Zegler began in the post (which has since expired, but was captured by Just Jared).

“No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure,” she continued.

Rachel Zegler/Instagram

“Thankfully it was benign,” she added. “And now the scar serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth – the fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find.”

She concluded by advising women to check themselves for lumps. “Early detection saves lives!!!” she wrote. “Check your t**ty meat :).”