While rumours that Taylor Swift has been tapped to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show appear to be unfounded, another report indicates that the NFL is in talks with an entirely different music superstar.

TMZ is reporting that the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation (which produced last year’s halftime show) are in the midst of discussions with Rihanna to be the headliner at Super Bowl LVII.

TMZ cites “sources with direct knowledge” who claim that there have been “multiple discussions” with Rihanna and her management; in fact, those discussions have apparently progressed to the point that an official announcement may even be made as soon as the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 25 via Twitter.

As the outlet points out, Rihanna would be a natural choice, given that she’s one of Roc Nation’s biggest acts.

Meanwhile, the new mom (she and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May) has been teasing new music, with a new album is rumoured to be coming out early next year — and what better way to promote that music than by performing for a TV audience that typically exceeds 100 million?

In addition, TMZ also claims there have been discussions ongoing with another performer, but “it’s not either/or,” indicating that if she does wind up headlining the halftime show, a big-name special guest could be joining her.

As for Swift, it’s been reported that she was approached about headlining Super Bowl LVII, put passed because she wants to finish rerecording the remainder of her first six albums so that her own “Taylor’s Version” recordings can compete with the originals after the masters to those albums were purchased by talent manager Scooter Braun.