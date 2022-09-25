Rihanna will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her distinctly tattooed hand holding a football aloft, with Roc Nation (which is producing the halftime show) and the NFL sharing the identical photo on their respective Instagram feeds.

The matching posts from the “Umbrella” singer, the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation confirm TMZ‘s earlier report that Rihanna had been in discussions to headline the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII.

The @nflonfox Instagram account then made it official.

In its report, TMZ cited “sources with direct knowledge” who claimed that there had been “multiple discussions” with Rihanna and her management.

READ MORE: Rihanna Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Welcoming Baby

As the outlet pointed out, Rihanna is a natural choice for headliner, given that she’s one of Roc Nation’s biggest acts.

Meanwhile, the new mom (she and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May) has been teasing new music. Given that her upcoming studio album is rumoured to be coming out within the next few months, what better way to promote that music than by performing for a TV audience that typically exceeds 100 million?

In addition, TMZ also claimed there have been discussions ongoing with another performer that were

“not either/or,” indicating that a big-name special guest could be joining her onstage for what will mark RIhanna’s first live performance in five years.

READ MORE: Conflicting Reports Cast Doubt On Taylor Swift’s Rumoured Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.