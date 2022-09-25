Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nearly one month after Kelsea Ballerini revealed that she and husband Morgan Evans have called it quits, the recently-single country singer switched up the lyrics on a few of her songs to reflect the divorce.

On Saturday evening, while performing “What I Have” in New York City, Ballerini, 29, changed the lyrics “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed,” to which the crowd immediately applauded.

The country star also altered her track “Get Over Yourself”. Instead of singing “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life,” she belted out, “I’m the crazy b***h that wrecked your life.” She then went on to change the words in her song “Miss Me More”.

Ballerini concluded the show with “Doin’ My Best”, which seemingly references her and Evans’ marital issues and the falling out she had with ex-friend Halsey.

“I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four but / Wish I could take it back, I would’ve never asked / If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Ballerini sings on the track, included on her latest album Subject to Change, released Friday.

The line seems to be about Halsey, who previously collaborated with Ballerini on “The Other Girl”, featured on the the country singer’s 2020 album Kelsea.

In a recent interview with Consequence, Ballerini revealed that she’s “a little nervous for people to hear” a couple of songs featured on her new album.

“I’m a human, and life is messy, and there’s some things that I wanted to take ownership for,” she told the online publication. “It’s a little embarrassing and a little cringey, but that’s my human experience.”