Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The first trailer for Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone” is here.

The upcoming sci-fi mystery, directed by “Creed 2” and “Space Jam 2” writer Juel Taylor, stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Debuts New ‘Day Shift’ Rap Video Featuring Co-Star Dave Franco

The synopsis for the film reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

The film marks Foxx’s latest project in collaboration with Netflix. It follows the actor’s movie “Day Shift”, released on the streamer last month, and 2020’s “Power Project”.

READ MORE: John Boyega Says He’s No Longer The ‘Elephant In The Room’ Following Disney’s Support Of Moses Ingram: ‘It’s Fantastic’

J. Alphonse Nicholson, Shariff Earp, Tamberla Perry, Megan Sousa, Shiquita James, Myrom Kingery and Charity Jordan are also set to star in the film.

“They Cloned Tyrone” is set to premiere on Netflix on December 30.

Watch the trailer above.