Many rom-com fans have likely already realized that 2011’s “No Strings Attached”, starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, is very similar to another rom-com that also premiered that same year.

However, Kutcher just admitted recently that the film is quite comparable to his now-wife Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake’s movie “Friends With Benefits”. The actor made the comparison when he reunited with his former co-star for an interview and joint Peloton workout on an episode of his series “Our Future Selves”.

“I think the first time we really started hanging out is when we shot ‘No Strings’ together,” Kutcher said during their session.

“Who would’ve thought 20 years later, we’d be on a Peloton together?” Portman responded.

Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher “No Strings Attached” – 2011 — Photo: Cold Spring/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kutcher then noted that it’s “weird” because his wife was “shooting basically the same movie, called ‘Friends With Benefits’.”

Both films tell the story of a man and a woman who let their platonic friendship become sexual without being romantic. But, when the respective lead characters made that decision, they didn’t realize the complications that would later unfold.

“No Strings Attached” and “Friends With Benefits” were both successful, each having earned roughly $149 million worldwide.

Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis “Friends With Benefits” – 2011 — Photo: Castle Rock Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elsewhere during the episode, released on Sept. 20, Portman added: “And Mila and I had just shot ‘Black Swan’ together. So we were all making out with each other.”

The 2010 ballet thriller earned Portman her first Oscar.