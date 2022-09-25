Cops showed up to Aaron Carter’s door last week.

The rapper got a welfare check from police after his Instagram Live left fans concerned. During the Sept. 20 livestream chat, it appeared as though Carter was doing drugs off-camera when his screen suddenly went black. Fans were convinced they heard spraying and inhaling noises in the background.

That’s when police received a call on behalf of many viewers who believed Carter was “possibly overdosing on social media,” law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Cops, along with the fire department, showed up to Carter’s Lancaster home and knocked on the door. At first, they didn’t receive an answer because the musician was asleep, sources say. Police reportedly found no drugs at the scene and confirmed there were no signs of criminal activity or an attempted suicide.

The 34-year-old singer later claimed that the entire situation was a joke. Then, he called himself “the troll hunter” while spraying what appeared to be an air freshener.

“I’m tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody,” Carter told TMZ while speaking about the incident. However, some fans refused to believe otherwise noting that the two sprays sound different.

Last week, Carter told the outlet that he’s been clean for 5 years.