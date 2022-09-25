Sherri Shepherd recreated an iconic moment from “The Oprah Winfrey Show” except, this time, it occurred on her own daytime talk show “Sherri”.

During Friday’s episode of her new show, Shepherd, 55, revealed that Oprah Winfrey, 68, sent her a large floral arrangement. While sharing the news with the audience, the TV host reenacted Winfrey’s memorable moment by wheeling out a red wagon from backstage that was carrying the flowers.

“Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah,” Shepherd said, referring to when Winfrey announced her new look back in 1988. At the time, the former talk show host rolled out a wagon carrying fat to symbolize the 67 pounds that she had shed.

Even Shepherd’s outfit was similar to Winfrey’s during the unforgettable scene.

As for her hairdo, the TV personality told viewers that she “was trying to find a wig like Oprah, but I think they retired it, and it’s at the Smithsonian.”

Before Shepherd’s new show aired for the first time earlier this month, she revealed that she “took 15 pages of notes” on hosting advice she received from Winfrey, who’s had a successful 25-year run on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”.