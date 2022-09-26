Britney Spears slammed her 14-year conservatorship in a new Instagram post.

Spears insisted fellow singer Jennifer Lopez would never be treated how she was, writing: “After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted… it’s ruined for me… but that wasn’t the worst part… the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months.

“Jesus f**king Christ… I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week… no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months… no door for privacy… and watched me change naked and shower…” the lengthy post included.

She insisted Lopez’s family “would never allow that,” continuing: “Psss… you say do what you want to do now. Really 14 years later after being humiliated… it’s WAY too late for that… again I’d rather stay home and s**t in my f**king pool than join the entertainment business… the truth is a f**king b**ch.”

In another post, Spears insisted she wanted to remix her music for her fans “to make the songs feel new.”

However, she said she was “told no.”

The star’s post included, “They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing.”

Spears then shared a couple of videos of herself singing “a different version” of her much-loved hit “Baby One More Time”.