Megan Thee Stallion is helping others tend to their mental health with the launch of her new website.

The rapper created the online health resource platform called “Bad B***hes Have Bad Days Too“, a lyric taken from her song “Anxiety”.

One of Megan’s fans shared the site on Twitter alongside a message that read: “Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl s**t.”

The singer, who has been open about her own mental health in the past, later shared the tweet on her own account.

The fan, named Shea Jordan Smith, also tweeted the message that Megan reportedly sent to fans regarding her new web page.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” she wrote. “Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

Among the resources listed on the website are multiple free therapy organizations and mental health hotlines, including individual lines for national crisis, suicide prevention, and substance abuse. The page also offers resources for the Black community, such as therapy for Black men and women, an LGBTQ psychotherapist of colour directory, and Black mental wellness, to list a few.

Last October, Megan opened up about her own mental health journey following the death of both of her parents. While appearing on the Facebook Watch series “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, the rapper shared that she “started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to want to go get therapy.”