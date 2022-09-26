[Warning: Spoilers for “House of the Dragon” season 1, episode six, which is aptly titled “The Princess and the Queen”.]

After five episodes of “House of the Dragon”, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke finally made their debut as older versions of Prince Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. The two stars take over the roles originated by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey after the “Game of Thrones” prequel series jumped forward 10 years in episode six.

And it’s safe to say that the relationship between the former best friends is as complicated as ever as family in-fighting and politicking for the Iron Throne continues to drive a massive wedge between them. While speaking to ET, D’Arcy and Cooke share where each character is at this point in their life as “we pick up with our ancient characters,” the latter jokes.

“House of the Dragon”. Credit: HBO

After opening with another triggering birth scene, it’s revealed that Rhaenyra has given birth to several children with her husband, Laenor (with John MacMillan taking over for Theo Nate). But upon Alicent’s immediate inspection of their newborn, who is named Joffrey after Leanor’s dead lover, it’s clear that he is not the biological father. Alicent later chides Laenor, telling him to do better and that sooner or later they’ll give birth to a child “that looks like you.”

Despite producing multiple children and giving the impression that they’re happily married, it’s later revealed that Rhaenyra and Laenor are not on the same page. In fact, Laenor, who has taken on a new lover, wants to go on an adventure, claiming that “I’m a knight… I played my part for 10 years.” Despite her ongoing affair with the commander, Rhaenyra pushes back on Laenor’s philandering and desires to leave, commanding him to stay no matter what.

Elsewhere, Alicent is still married to an aging and increasingly frail King Vicerys (Paddy Considine), who has all but succumbed to his mysterious disease, and is consumed with motherhood as her children continue to grow older and start combat training or learning how to ride their dragons. She’s also concerned with Rhaenyra’s open secret, confiding in Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) about upset how she is over the way the princess flaunts her privilege.