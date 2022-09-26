Dwight Howard is serious about joining the WWE.

The athlete, who’s been in the NBA for 18 years, recently told TMZ Sports that he’d take “whatever opportunity is best.” If the offer was right, Howard would swap the court for the wrestling ring without a doubt.

“The ball’s in his court,” WWE’s chief content officer Triple H said of Howard’s future in wrestling entertainment. “[He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining. Jumping in promos by himself and then with others, incredibly entertaining.”

The retired professional wrestler noted that the NBA free agent is “really driven to want to do this” and that it’s only a matter of time before he trades up.

“So when he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number,” Triple H added during the interview with Sporting News. “All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen.”

Check out the full interview with Triple H below.