Anthony Mackie is lending a helping hand in his hometown of New Orleans.

The actor returned to Louisiana as part of a volunteer effort to help repair roofs that still haven’t been fixed after last year’s Hurricane Ida. Mackie teamed up with GAF, one of the largest U.S. roofing manufacturers, for the project.

READ MORE: Anthony Mackie Set To Succeed Chris Evans In ‘Captain America 4’

“It gives me a sense of pride that I’m doing my people a service. I know what people go through in this neighborhood because I was born in this neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood,” the award-winning actor said during a recent interview. “It’s important to me to bring back the gifts and blessings I received outside the city.”

For Mackie, the service isn’t too far from home since he grew up working in the roofing business before reaching fame in Hollywood. The “Captain America” actor’s family owns Mackie One Construction in the city.

After the 2021 hurricane, New Orleans became “a sea of blue tarps,” Mackie said of the many houses that are still tarped.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Clarifies Report Questioning His Involvement In ‘Captain America 4’

“The hundred and fifty homes that GAF is doing in the 7th ward, that breaks a lot of barriers down for people that won’t be able to afford to do that,” he said, commending the company for utilizing their resources towards the roofing project.

He added that in total, they’ve committed to doing “500 homes.”