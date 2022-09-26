Click to share this via email

Kanye West is sympathizing with the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rapper posted on his Instagram Story yesterday: “London I know how you feel I lost my queen too.”

West could have been talking about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but he also could have been talking about his late mother Donda, who passed away in 2007.

Credit: Instagram/Kanye West

West’s post comes after he paid tribute to the Queen after she passed away at age 96 on September 8.

“Life is precious,” the musician wrote in white text on black in a since-deleted post, adding: “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

Accompanying the words were younger photos of The Queen in the carousel.