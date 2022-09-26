Queen Elizabeth II‘s cherished corgis were with her to the end.

The late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at 96 years old, took comfort in the company of her pups — Sandy and Muick — as she prepared to say her final goodbyes. The dogs had been given to her as a gift by Prince Andrew, who has now taken over their care, and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

A source tells ET, “Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis were with her in her final hours in her room at Balmoral,” adding that the pair “were there to comfort the queen.”

In addition to her corgis, Elizabeth also was able to see her eldest son, King Charles III, her daughter, Princess Anne, and Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, before she died. Other members of the royal family, including her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, travelled to Balmoral upon the news of her declining health, but sadly did not make it in time to see the late monarch before she died.

Sandy and Muick were also seen loyally waiting for their late owner as the queen’s coffin returned to Windsor Castle before her burial last week.

well if you weren't crying before, i bet you sure are now!!! the queen's corgis waiting for her in windsor ❤️😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/4qFgdVsRCM — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) September 19, 2022