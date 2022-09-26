Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t get the U.K. home they were hoping for, according to a tell-all new book.

Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown suggests Harry and Meghan wanted to move into a suite of apartments at Windsor Castle but were instead given Frogmore Cottage.

Nicholl writes in an extract first published in the Mail on Sunday: “When Harry and Meghan announced their wish to move out of Kensington Palace, the Queen offered them Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park as their new home.”

She adds that Lady Elizabeth Anson, who died in 2020, recalled that “it was a generous gesture nonetheless,” the Daily Mail reports.

“The cottage was a big deal,” she shares. “The Queen’s entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage.

“It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, ‘I hope they’ll respect it.'”

Nicholl also says that the Queen was “surprised” by Meghan’s wedding attire.

The author writes, “[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s] wedding day was a great success, although the Queen had reservations about the pure white of Meghan’s Givenchy dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller.

“According to a source: ‘The Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day. Perhaps it’s a generational thing, but she believes if you’ve been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did.’

“Keen to support anyone marrying into her family, however, the Queen did her best to get to know the new duchess.”

Meghan tied the knot with Trevor Engelson in 2011, before they split two years later.