Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady had some very special supporters in the crowd during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season on Sunday.

The football quarterback rubbed noses with his nine-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, who came to say hello at the game.

Tom Brady & his kids before the game

❤️ #GoBucs

pic.twitter.com/M88XK5tkHM — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) September 25, 2022

Brady also gave his 15-year-old son John, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, a cuddle.

According to People, the athlete’s other son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Giselle Bündchen, was also there. However, Bündchen was not.

It’s been rumoured that the pair are spending some time apart amid alleged marital issues.

The magazine reported that Brady’s mom Galynn Patricia Brady and his sisters brought the three kids to support their dad.

“Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects,” a source told People.