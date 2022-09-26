Miranda Lambert kicked off her Las Vegas residency with a literal fire performance.

On Friday, the country superstar took the stage at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater marking the first of 24 “Velvet Rodeo” shows.

“OMG, we made it!” Lambert shouted to the crowd. “We’ve been rehearsing for so long.”

From performing throwback hits like 2007’s “Famous In a Small Town” to more recent tracks like “If I Was a Cowboy” off her latest album Palomino, Lambert sung her heart out.

The country star was decked out in fringe and shocked fans when sparklers shot out of her jacket sleeves while performing “Gunpowder & Lead”. She even rocked a bright blue Elvis-inspired ensemble with a rhinestone embellished cowboy hat — obviously.

Elsewhere during the sold-out show, Lambert delivered a stripped-down rendition of “Tin Man” and a beautiful live performance of “Bluebird”, People reports.

At one point, she had the theatre feeling like a karaoke party as the crowd joined in on behalf of Elle King’s portion of their duet “Drunk”.

Prior to her headlining debut show, Lambert shared footage from her dress rehearsal and teased that the she and her crew would be taking the show “to new heights.” She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready with a glass of wine in hand.