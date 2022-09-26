Johnny Depp seems to be getting back to a normal life.

After People confirmed last week that the actor is currently dating Joelle Rich, one of the attorneys on his U.K. libel case, the outlet spoke to another source who described how he’s been doing.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Reportedly Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich Who Worked On His 2020 Libel Trial

“He is actually in a much better place lately,” the source said. “He takes better care of himself.”

They added, “He is dating and genuinely seems happy.”

All this comes just a few months after the verdict in his favour in the trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he had accused of defamation over a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

The source said that during the trial, “Johnny’s ugly sides were exposed” to the public.

“He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard. He has worked on issues and accepted help,” they added.

READ MORE: Brian Cox ‘Feels Sorry’ For Amber Heard After The Trial With Johnny Depp

Last week, confirming that Depp had started dating Rich, a source told People, “They are dating but it’s not serious.”

Rich was on Depp’s legal team in his libel case which he lost against The Sun in 2020, over statements in the newspaper calling him a “wife-beater.” She did not represent him in his defamation case, which occurred in the U.S.