Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grimes might be going bold with her next tattoo.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Canadian musician asked followers for her thoughts on the idea of getting a face tattoo.

READ MORE: Grimes Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter She Shares With Elon Musk: ‘What A Queen’

“I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she wrote. “Any thoughts?”

“It feels like it’s time,” Grimes added.

Last week, the artist shared a photo on Twitter of her bandaged face, prompting many to speculate that she had gotten elf ear surgery.

Meanwhile, if Grimes does get a white ink tattoo on her face, it wouldn’t be her first white ink tattoo.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Isn’t Into Ex Grimes’ Idea Of Getting Elf Ear Surgery

Last year, she unveiled the large back tattoo, which appeared red, rather than white, because it was still fresh.