Celebrities are taking to social media to express their outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was killed by the country’s morality police, for improperly wearing her hijab — a violation of Iran’s strict dress codes for women in public.

According to a United Nations report, Amini collapsed at a detention center after spending three days in custody of Iran’s morality police, and then died after being transferred to a hospital. The report said Amini was “severely beaten” by Iranian authorities during her detention.

Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber, Jessica Chastain, and many more celebs, public figures and politicians have taken to social media in the last week to share Amini’s story, and share support for the women of Iran amid her tragic death, and the protests that have followed.

Hadid sent blessings to Amini’s loved ones after the news broke, adding that the 22-year-old did not deserve what happened to her.

“#mahsaamini Just wow … 💔Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this . Sending blessings to her family and loved ones,” the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of Amini and a slideshow from Middle East Matters, which explained, in detail, what happened to Amini and how the world can help spread her story.

Hadid’s “Ramy” co-star, Ramy Youssef, also showed support in his Instagram Stories, sharing Hadid’s post, as well as calling attention to the growing uprising in Iran.

Bieber voiced his support for the people of Iran on his Instagram Stories, re-posting Eva Mendes‘ post about the tragedy, which featured a photo of a protestor holding up a poster with Amini’s face on it.

For Chastain’s part, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” actress lent her voice to the conversation by tweeting in support for the woman of Iran and demanding an end to the violence against them.

“#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a ‘re-education center’ for not wearing her hijab correctly,” Chastain wrote. “Her death led to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women.”

#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a “re-education center” for not wearing her hijab correctly. Her death lead to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women. pic.twitter.com/8OEsuLILeI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

“Top Chef”‘s Padma Lakshmi also took to social media, recording a video in which she called attention to Amini’s story, and called on her followers to lend their support to the women of Iran who are protesting for their freedom, by donating to Iran Rights.

“Everywhere we turn, women’s self-determination and autonomy is under threat. In America, we’re dealing with the right to bodily autonomy, and in Iran, women are in the streets protesting for their rights,” Lakshmi began. “My heart and prayers go out to Mahsa Amini’s family, and all of the courageous, brave protestors in Iran fighting for equality for women, and an end to religious extremist rule.”

See more celeb reactions to Amini’s death below:

Iranians are protesting for their basic human rights in the aftermath of the horrific death of Mahsa Zhina Amini. Iranians deserve to live free from violence and intimidation. The world is watching. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 22, 2022

The Iranian people, led by young women, are demonstrating for their freedom and for a better life. The government has responded by killing dozens of protesters. I call upon the Iranian government to address the needs of their citizens, not kill them. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 23, 2022

Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

