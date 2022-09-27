Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sarah Michelle Gellar is one proud friend.

The actress was spotted looking emotional in the “Dancing with the Stars” audience during Monday’s episode as she watched her friend Selma Blair take to the stage.

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, performed a Jive to “Jailhouse Rock” for Elvis Night with her professional dance partner Sasha Farber.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celebrates Elvis Night With Fun Routines – See Who Wowed And Who Went Home (Recap)

See some of the reaction to Gellar’s appearance below.

when they panned to her after Selma's performance and she was in tears… my heart 😭❤️ I love them so much pic.twitter.com/gD7QjU5dX9 — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 27, 2022

SMG CRYING WATCHING SELMA BLAIR ON DWTS IM CRYING — kelsey ミ☆ (@sadbutstoked) September 27, 2022

Selma Blair makes me cry every week. Will I ever stop crying? No. #dwts — The Tired Girl. (@thetiredgirl5) September 27, 2022

The pair have been friends since starring in “Cruel Intentions” with one another back in 1999.

READ MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts To Selma Blair On ‘Dancing With The Stars’, Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter

Gellar encouraged her fans to vote for Blair and Farber on her Instagram Story.

Their friend Amanda Kloots also shared a selfie after bumping into them in the studio.