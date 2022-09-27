Sarah Michelle Gellar is one proud friend.
The actress was spotted looking emotional in the “Dancing with the Stars” audience during Monday’s episode as she watched her friend Selma Blair take to the stage.
Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, performed a Jive to “Jailhouse Rock” for Elvis Night with her professional dance partner Sasha Farber.
We’re definitely rockin’ tonight with this Jive from @SelmaBlair & @SashaFarber 🤘 #DWTS @DisneyPlus #ElvisNight pic.twitter.com/9XqDJ5RZ5n
— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 27, 2022
See some of the reaction to Gellar’s appearance below.
And omg SMG!!!#DWTS31 pic.twitter.com/I6bCwwGzuU
— Eric (@Aries_Bear88) September 27, 2022
when they panned to her after Selma's performance and she was in tears… my heart 😭❤️ I love them so much pic.twitter.com/gD7QjU5dX9
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 27, 2022
SMG CRYING WATCHING SELMA BLAIR ON DWTS IM CRYING
— kelsey ミ☆ (@sadbutstoked) September 27, 2022
Selma Blair makes me cry every week. Will I ever stop crying? No. #dwts
— The Tired Girl. (@thetiredgirl5) September 27, 2022
The pair have been friends since starring in “Cruel Intentions” with one another back in 1999.
Gellar encouraged her fans to vote for Blair and Farber on her Instagram Story.
Their friend Amanda Kloots also shared a selfie after bumping into them in the studio.