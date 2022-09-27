Kanye West brought some surprises to London Fashion Week.

On Monday, the rapper attended Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, and performed a surprise DJ set at an afterparty, debuting three new tracks.

Ye previewed the songs, all of which he produced in collaboration with British artist James Blake, who has worked with the likes of Drake, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar in the past.

Blake got on Twitter to share his excitement at fans getting to hear the new collaboration.

But new music wasn’t the only surprise Ye had in store, as he also took some pride in showing off a pair of diamond-studded flip-flops.

Photo: Instagram Story/Kanye West
The rapper flexed the footwear on his Instagram feed, where he posted multiple Stories about them.

On Twitter, fans seemed to approve of the choice of flip-flops, while others wanted to know who designed them.