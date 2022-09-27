Click to share this via email

Kanye West brought some surprises to London Fashion Week.

On Monday, the rapper attended Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, and performed a surprise DJ set at an afterparty, debuting three new tracks.

Ye previewed the songs, all of which he produced in collaboration with British artist James Blake, who has worked with the likes of Drake, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar in the past.

Ye previewing three new songs at London Fashion Week tonight (9.26.22) pic.twitter.com/LyCtAGC9iw — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) September 27, 2022

Blake got on Twitter to share his excitement at fans getting to hear the new collaboration.

Also produced it 💅🏼 https://t.co/FgUZOeks0r — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 27, 2022

As with the other two https://t.co/GIOB6AEZjL — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 27, 2022

🥰🥰🥰 — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 27, 2022

But new music wasn’t the only surprise Ye had in store, as he also took some pride in showing off a pair of diamond-studded flip-flops.

Photo: Instagram Story/Kanye West

The rapper flexed the footwear on his Instagram feed, where he posted multiple Stories about them.

On Twitter, fans seemed to approve of the choice of flip-flops, while others wanted to know who designed them.

huge fan of kanye's black socks with bedazzled flip-flops pic.twitter.com/5MJTRS3Oww — internet baby (@kirkpate) September 26, 2022

kanye and his flip-flops at the burberry show pic.twitter.com/jrx4Z09jn4 — andriana シ (@MUGLERMIND) September 26, 2022

Can we get a brand ID on Kanye’s bejewelled flip flops please pic.twitter.com/2BbV1mmBgd — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) September 26, 2022

Kanye is wearing the new Diamonds-are-forever flip flops 💎 pic.twitter.com/c4Gsrn4dKB — The Winter Soldier 🦾 (@naeem_mo_17) September 27, 2022