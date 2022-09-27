Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William sit in the Royal Box for the final of the men's singles between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios on day 14 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022.

More details from Katie Nicholl’s tell-all royal book have been released.

The royal correspondent’s new release The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown has been hitting headlines, with quotes about Prince George now doing the rounds online.

Nicholl claimed George, 9, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were being raised by Prince William and Kate Middleton to be aware of their position in the monarchy.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t want to weigh them down with too much responsibility.

George has reportedly been told by his parents that he will be king one day, and made a joke about his royal status at school.

Nicholl wrote, according to the Daily Mail: “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

“George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out.'”

William and Kate have reportedly been keen to keep the kids’ upbringing as normal as possible.

The Princess is apparently fond of the way Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who share children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, have tried to raise their kids out of the public eye.