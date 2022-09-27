Click to share this via email

Maroon 5 are heading to Las Vegas.

The Adam Levine-fronted band will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning Friday, March 24 with the last date being August 12, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. PT.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

The news comes amid the ongoing Levine cheating scandal.

Last week, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she and Levine had a year-long affair, with her revealing multiple messages allegedly sent from him on TikTok.

Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are currently expecting their third child.

The hitmaker posted amid the cheating allegations: