The new series about one of America’s more notorious serial killers has stoked plenty of criticism.

Netflix premiered “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, starring Evan Peters, on Sept. 21, and almost immediately people began to find fault in the rollout.

As some on Twitter noted, Netflix had put an “LGBTQ” tag on the series, which struck many as the wrong move.

No way they put an LGBTQ tag on the new Dahmer series like PLEASE pic.twitter.com/BN2XV9ThXb — vaquero triste (@CrumbsOnYoPlate) September 22, 2022

Dahmer, who brutally killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, had come out as gay after a conviction for sexual assault in 1989, and again two years later.

It has been asserted that Dahmer used his homosexuality to secure a shorter sentence on the sexual assault conviction, and later used it to hoodwink police after a 14-year-old victim, who he later murdered, escaped his apartment.

If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked? pic.twitter.com/wPzwc2oOKP — Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) September 21, 2022

Following backlash over applying the LGBTQ tag to the series, Netflix appears to have removed it, though they have not made any official comment.

Meanwhile, the series has also faced criticism from the families of Dahmer’s victims, including the family of Errol Lindsey.

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

Lindsey’s sister Rita Isbell appeared in court to read a victim impact statement during Dahmer’s trial, which is depicted in the show.

“When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said,” Isbell told Insider in an interview. “If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”

She added that Netflix should have “asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

Isbell added, “It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”