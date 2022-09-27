Click to share this via email

“As It Was” is an official record holder.

On Monday, Billboard announced that the hit single from Harry Styles’ latest album, Harry’s House, had its 15th week atop the Hot 100 chart.

The feat makes “As It Was” the longest-running No. 1 single from a solo-billed song.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus holds to all-time Hot 100 record with 19 weeks on top, while Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” with Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” both sit at 16 weeks.

“As It Was” also holds the record for longest reign at No. 1 on the Hot 100 from a British artist, besting British-American DJ Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars, which held the top spot for 14 weeks.

Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997” and co-single “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” also led the Hot 100 for 14 weeks in 1997, following the death of Princess Diana.