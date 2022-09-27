Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Travolta shared a sweet message for his late friend and former co-star Olivia Newton-John nearly two months after her passing.

On Monday, the actress would have celebrated her 74th birthday and, to commemorate the special day, Travolta paid tribute to her on his Instagram Story.

The actor, 68, posted a throwback photo of him and Newton-John as their beloved characters Danny and Sandy from “Grease”.

READ MORE: John Travolta Shares Moving Tribute To Late Wife Kelly Preston On Mother’s Day

“Happy birthday my Olivia,” he captioned the pic.

The two have remained close friends for 44 years since they first met on set of the 1978 musical film.

Photo: Instagram/ JohnTravolta

On Aug. 8, the day of Newton-John’s passing, Travolta commemorated his “dearest Olivia.”

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John Gushes Over ‘Grease’ Co-Star John Travolta’s Family Photo

“You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever,” he added, “Your Danny, your John!”