There could be a blossoming romance on the horizon.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly been hanging out, but it’s not known if it’s anything serious as of yet.

According to People, a source said the showbiz pair had been “spending a lot of time together.”

However, they insisted that “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious,” adding that the stars don’t “appear to be ‘dating’ formally.”

The news comes after it was revealed in July that Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard had split after four years of marriage.

Page Six reported earlier this month that the actress had since filed for divorce.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard share 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear, who celebrated his first birthday in March.

Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, are still in the middle of an ongoing custody battle.

The duo famously dated for 10 years before marrying in 2014 and splitting two years later. They were declared legally single in 2019.

Pitt and Jolie share kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox together.