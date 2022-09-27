Meghan Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” is set to return on October 4.

The weekly series will resume with an episode featuring comedian and actor Margaret Cho for “a conversation about Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry,” Variety reports.

According to “Archetypes” Spotify page, the podcast, which debuted on Aug. 23, has delayed releasing new episodes due to the “official mourning period for Her Majesty,” that has since ended on Sept. 26.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry resided in the U.K. for three weeks following the Queen’s death on Sept. 8. Since their return to California, Meghan and Harry plan to take an additional week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

When “Archetypes” premiered, it remained the No. 1 podcast worldwide for two weeks straight. Serena Williams was a guest on the first episode, along with Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling in the following weeks.

Future guests on “Archetypes” include comedians Robin Thede and Ziwe Fumudoh.