Constance Wu is digging up trauma she buried for a long time.

Wu is preparing to release her book of essays titled, Making a Scene. The actress (“Crazy Rich Asians”, “Fresh Off the Boat”) opens up about being raped by an “aspiring novelist” named Ty early in her career. Wu and Ty engaged in intimacy after their second date but Ty ignored Wu’s requests to stop.

“I felt a twinge of warning in my gut, but I ignored it — he didn’t look threatening or shady in any way, and if you had been there, you would have agreed,” Wu writes in an excerpt published by Vanity Fair. “Some people might say that I should have fought back against Ty.

“But if I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change how I reacted that night. Because when I think about the girl I was back then, I understand what she was going through.”

Wu understand that her younger self was not ready to expose the incident.

“She wasn’t yet ready to bear the insults and derision that follow when women make scenes,” Wu writes. “And I wouldn’t make her do something before she was ready.”

Wu, now an established star following the gargantuan success of 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians’, had a jolting flashback,

“I started to find success in my acting career — giving me a front-row seat to Hollywood’s latent sexism and misogyny,” Wu says. “I’d just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood… Ty raped me. He raped me, and I hadn’t done anything about it.”

Making a Scene will be released on Oct. 4.