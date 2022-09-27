Get ready to dance.

On Tuesday, Elton John and Britney Spears debuted the music video for the hit single “Hold Me Closer”.

Directed by award-winner Tanu Muino, the video, shot in vibrant Mexico City, accompanies the danceable track with footage of dancers performing the beauty of human embrace and intimacy.

“This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing ‘Slave 4 U’, I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to,” Muino said in a statement.

“Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different,” she continued. “The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud. To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew, and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

Muino has also directed other high profile videos, including Lil Nas X’s “Montero”, Harry Styles’ “As It Was”, Lizzo’s “Rumors” and more.

Released in late-August, “Hold Me Closer” features John and Spears mashing up John’s classics “Tiny Dancer”, “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking MY Heart”.

The song follows the success of John and Dua Lipa’s collaboration “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)”, released last year.