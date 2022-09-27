A “Family Guy” skit had a genuinely negative impact on Chloë Grace Moretz.

Moretz, 25, has been acting professionally as a child. A paparazzi photograph of the actress was parodied into a “Family Guy” character. That “Family Guy” segment took a life of its own as it made the transition into meme culture.

“I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” Moretz recently told Hunger magazine. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from ‘Family Guy’ with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

Moretz had a hard time digesting how much fun people were making of her appearance.

“Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone, and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f–k up, it’s funny,'” Moretz shared. “And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke, and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.

“It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers… And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

It was not the first time Moretz was confronted with the challenges of fame.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” Moretz said. “I was 18 and doing a red carpet. I walked off of it, and I felt so much self-loathing and was really confused about the experience that just went down. I was really unwell after that.”

Moretz (“Kick-Ass”, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) will next star in “The Peripheral”. The Prime Video series premieres on Oct. 21.