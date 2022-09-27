An upcoming unauthorized biography takes a look inside the final painful days leading up to Anthony Bourdain’s death.

Journalist Charles Leerhsen is releasing Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain on October 11, with snippets now being published in the New York Times.

The book includes alleged texts Bourdain, who committed suicide on June 8, 2018, sent in his last days.

“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the chef sent to his estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, adding: “I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”

The pair were married from 2007-2016 and share daughter Ariane, 15, together.

The book also delves into Bourdain’s troubled relationship with Asia Argento, whom he dated for around two years after splitting from Busia-Bourdain.

Bourdain exchanged messages with Argento, who allegedly made it clear she wasn’t a fan of the book, in the days leading up to his death.

The pair were both reportedly frustrated when the other would share snaps with another partner on social media.

Argento was then photographed dancing with French reporter Hugo Clément in the lobby of the Hotel de Russie in Rome, where she and Bourdain had stayed together.

The pair were said to have argued, with him texting her after seeing the photo: “I am okay. I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.”

The late TV star was thought to have been hurt that “the tryst” took place in a hotel that they’d spent time in together.

Argento responded, “I can’t take this,” before Bourdain asked, “Is there anything I can do?”

Argento wrote, “Stop busting my balls,” before Bourdin simply said, “OK.” He hanged himself later that day.

The book has been criticized by Argento and some of Bourdain’s family and friends, including his brother Christopher.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.