King Charles III is taking his place in the public eye.

On Tuesday, the Royal Family made a big change to its official social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, updating the profile photos.

READ MORE: King Charles To Be Introduced On U.K. Banknotes By Mid-2024

The images, which previously featured Queen Elizabeth, now display a a photo of Charles and Queen Camilla, with the King’s military medals on his chest.

Photo: AMY MUIR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The photo of the couple was taken in May 2020 at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when Allied Forces defeated Nazi Germany to win WWII in Europe.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace Attempting To Protect King Charles III’s Reputation Ahead Of ‘Exploitative’ Season Of ‘The Crown’

Prince William and Kate Middleton also updated their own official Prince and Princess of Wales accounts to show a new photo of the royal couple, who are current next in line for the throne.

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended. This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

Tuesday also marked the official end of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at 96 on Sept. 8.