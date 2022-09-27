Shania Twain spoke out about her decision to almost bare it all on the cover artwork for her new single “Waking Up Dreaming”.

The cover art for the ’80s-inspired song sees the pop-country queen go topless wearing nothing but a cowboy hat, boots and a white shirt tied around her waist.

“I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist,” Twain, 57, told The Sun. “This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”

Shania Twain. — Louie Banks

Addressing backlash associated with the image of Twain stripped-down, the singer-songwriter said, “You have to be strong. I never really get angry with criticism. You can’t please everybody, that’s normal.”

“Waking Up Dreaming” is the first single off of Twain’s upcoming “chirpy” album, which has yet to be announced.

“I’m really excited about cheering people up,” Twain told the outlet. “This album is very chirpy, and I’m very frank with my lyrics on it, so it’s not a fluffy, lyrical album. It’s a happy album.”

Her next album will mark the release of her first new solo music in roughly five years following 2017’s Now.

“I had a very productive songwriting pandemic period and — as much as we were isolated — it was almost like I wanted to cheer myself up, and that just came out in the music. It’s so danceable,” she added.

It appears the country icon will have her hands full over the next few years as she teased two potential projects — a biopic film about herself and a Mamma Mia!-style musical using her own hits.

“Both of those things are possibly in the future,” Twain said. “All sorts of things are in the pipeline. I’m writing songs all the time…There’s all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can’t talk about right now. But I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me.”