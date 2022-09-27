Cheating allegations against “Try Guys” star Ned Fulmer appear to be true after the YouTube personality issued a public apology for his extramarital affair.

On Tuesday, Fulmer shared a statement on Instagram that read: “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel [Fulmer]. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage an my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Fulmer’s statement comes after the official “Try Guys” Instagram account released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that Fulmer is “no longer working with The Try Guys” amid speculation that he had been edited out of recent episodes.

“As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” the show’s statement continued. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The Fulmer and “Try Guys” statements come after fans conducted thorough online investigations claiming that Fulmer cheated on his wife Ariel with “Try Guys” producer and star of the show’s video series “Food Babies”, Alex Herring.

Rumours circulated after Reddit users noticed that Ned has been absent from the YouTube show’s last three episodes, or perhaps edited out after users compared clips from the recent episodes to previous promo footage which Ned had initially appeared in. Ariel was also absent from the latest episodes.

More fire was added to the flame when a since-deleted thread called “Ned” appeared on the “Try Guys” subreddit saw one fan formulate a cheating theory based on suspected information accumulated over the past few weeks. The information included screenshots of DMs shared by a since-deleted Reddit account named hamilton390, who identified themself as Herring’s fiancé Will Thayer. The messages were allegedly between Thayer and an unidentified person who saw Herring with Ned at a New York club. The unknown source shared a number of blurry videos claiming that Herring can be seen kissing and dancing with Ned.

7) A Reddit user (hamilton390) claims they caught Ned doing something bad. When another user asked for proof this is what they sent: pic.twitter.com/bpNkYGgeuM — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

After the theory went viral on Monday night, Thayer deleted all his Instagram photos with Herring, unfollowed her, then made his page private. His account, @wht3, now appears to be completely removed. As for Herring’s personal account, she deleted all posts regarding her engagement announcement to Thayer and made her page private as well. Additionally, Ned seemingly unfollowed both Herring and Thayer.