Dr. Dre cannot wait to see how the genius of Rihanna will illustrate next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Dre led one of the greatest halftime shows in NFL history. Dre — flanked by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Anderson .Paak — delivered a tremendous ode to (primarily) West Coast hip-hop. Dre recently reacted to news of Rihanna’s impending performance.

“Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna,” Dre told host Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, per TooFab. “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.

