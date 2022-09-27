Dr. Dre cannot wait to see how the genius of Rihanna will illustrate next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Dre led one of the greatest halftime shows in NFL history. Dre — flanked by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Anderson .Paak — delivered a tremendous ode to (primarily) West Coast hip-hop. Dre recently reacted to news of Rihanna’s impending performance.
“Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna,” Dre told host Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, per TooFab. “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.
“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”Drew is confident in Rihanna’s ability but had wisdom to impart upon her.”Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre said. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”
Dre has accomplished a metric ton in a career spanning 37 years. Still, his 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show was ranked among the “Still D.R.E.” rapper and producer’s most nerve-wracking experiences.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” Dre said. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you.
“All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes.”