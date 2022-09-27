“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen is hanging out with a new man — Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus. The pair was spotted at Rolling Loud in NYC over the weekend and sparked dating rumours.

A source tells ET, “Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out. The two have a lot of the same friends in common so they have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out.”

Aside from reality TV fame, Larsa is known as the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and share four children together — Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. After 19 years, Scottie and Larsa separated in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in January of this year.

Famously, Scottie and Micheal Jordan were teammates on the Chicago Bulls. The NBA legends played together from 1987 to 1993 and again from 1995 to 1998, winning six championships as part of one of the basketball league’s premier dynasties.

Dating rumours surrounding 48-year-old Larsa and 31-year-old Marcus began to swirl earlier this month when they were spotted eating at a Japanese restaurant in Miami. However, TMZ sources reported at the time that they were not dating and were just friends.

“They are having fun together,” ET’s source says. “Larsa’s divorce from Scottie was finalized at the beginning of this year and she’s enjoying that freedom.”

