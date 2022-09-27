Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson worked together on “Saturday Night Live” for five seasons, in addition to co-starring in the NBC sitcom “Kenan” for two seasons, but a new report indicates the actors may share something else in common.

According to TMZ, Redd — who recently announced he wouldn’t be returning to “SNL” for its 43rd season — is dating Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.

Thompson and Evangeline announced they were divorcing earlier this year, but sources tell TMZ that the couple had actually split in 2019, and had been living separate lives since then.

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson And Wife Christina Evangeline Separate After Nearly 11 Years Of Marriage

In fact, the sources claim there is no animosity between the men, because Thompson and Evangeline had long been separated by the time she started seeing Redd, and dismiss rumours that Thompson had Redd fired from “SNL”.

Thompson reportedly has no issues with Redd dating his ex, and has “apparently moved on and is happily dating other people.”

READ MORE: Kenan Thompson Celebrates Reaching A Huge ‘Saturday Night Live’ Milestone

Meanwhile, Thompson will be back for his 20th season of “Saturday Night Live” when the show kicks off its new season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.