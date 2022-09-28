Click to share this via email

Many of music’s biggest lights came out to shine in the name of Taylor Hawkins.

On Monday night, the late drummer’s Foo Fighter bandmates held another memorial concert in Los Angeles, featuring performances by Miley Cyrus, Pink, and many more.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Breaks Down In Tears Performing At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: ‘A Gigantic F**king Night For A Gigantic F**king Person’

Cyrus teamed up with classic English rock band Def Leppard for a rendition of their 1983 smash “Photograph”.

Miley and Def Leppard! pic.twitter.com/9zjr5Aldmy — Jonathan Cohen (@brainofjoacohen) September 28, 2022

Pink, meanwhile, performed with Queen and Foo Fighters, singing “Somebody to Love”.

Pink with Queen and Foo Fighters pic.twitter.com/2yAFZaa6ZX — Jonathan Cohen (@brainofjoacohen) September 28, 2022

She and the Foo Fighters also got together with Nancy Wilson for a performance of the classic “Barracuda”.

Pink with Nancy Wilson and the Foos for “Barracuda”#TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/lhICih9NjN — Jonathan Cohen (@brainofjoacohen) September 28, 2022

Morissette partnered with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to perform her own ’90s smash “You Oughta Know”.

Alanis with Chad Smith on drums pic.twitter.com/yVaT8w1H5I — Jonathan Cohen (@brainofjoacohen) September 28, 2022

Before joining Foo Fighters, Hawkins played drums for Morissette on her “Jagged Little Pill” world tour in the mid-’90s.

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins’ 16-Year-Old Son Shane Sits In On Drums For Foo Fighters’ Emotional Performance Of ‘My Hero’ At London Tribute Show

Follow Canadians Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were also on hand to team up with Grohl to perform a set of Rush classics, “2112 Part I: Overture”, “Working Man” and “YYZ”.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Dave Grohl pic.twitter.com/Lzo2pdTC0w — Jonathan Cohen (@brainofjoacohen) September 28, 2022

Dave Chappelle was also on hand, surprising the audience by joining the Foos to perform the Radiohead song “Creep”.

Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins playing “My Hero” with the Foos pic.twitter.com/iJpIeKLI1U — Jonathan Cohen (@brainofjoacohen) September 28, 2022

And finally, Hawkins’ son Shane was back onstage, playing “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters.

Other performers at the tribute concert included Mötley Crüe, Cars, Lars Ulrich, Taylor Momsen, and others.

Earlier in September, the Foo Fighters hosted another tribute concert for Hawkins in London, featuring some of the same performers, along with acts like Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher.