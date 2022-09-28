New season, new mystery.

This week, Peacock shared the trailer for the second season of “One Of Us Is Lying”, the mystery-drama based on the novel by Karen M. McManus.

Everything appears to pick up right where season 1 left off, after the death of Jake (Barrett Carnahan). Despite Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel) saying, “It’s over,” Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane) replies, “I think it’s just getting started.”

Photo: Nicola Dove/Peacock

Soon enough, the Bayview Four, also known as the Murder Club, become the targets of another blackmailer, playing a game of Simon Says with them, named after their dead classmate Simon.

“We have to figure out who Simon Says is,” says Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada) in the trailer, to which another character replies, “And until then, we need to do whatever they say.”

Chibuikem Uche also returns as the fourth member of the club, Cooper Clay, along with stars Sara Thompson, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, and Alimi Ballard.

“One Of Us Is Lying” season 2 premieres Oct. 20.