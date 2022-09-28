Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the Royal Family’s website after stepping down as senior members in March 2020.

Following the Queen’s death at age 96 on September 8, the website was updated; Harry and Meghan were pushed to the bottom of the list, just above the disgraced Prince Andrew.

According to Page Six, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced they were stepping down as senior royals back in January 2020, they were pushed below Princess Anne on the site.

However, now they’re even further down the list after Harry’s father Charles was crowned king.

Harry and Meghan have long been rumoured to have a rift with the royals after their decision to step back from their duties.

At the Queen’s funeral on September 19, Harry was only allowed to wear his military uniform at the vigil, and not the actual ceremony or at any other ceremonial events.

However, royals fans have liked the fact that, albeit under sad circumstances, the Queen’s death brought Harry and his brother Prince William back together on multiple occasions.