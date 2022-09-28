King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, sent a message to the people of Atlantic Canada amid the devastation caused by Storm Fiona.

Charles wrote a letter to Mary Simon, the GovernorGeneral of Canada, which was shared on social media.

The message included, “My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.

“We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.”

READ MORE: Royal Family Changes Social Media Accounts’ Profile Image To Display King Charles And Queen Camilla

Message from His Majesty King Charles III regarding the devastation caused by storm Fiona.@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ioYUAn8MaP — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 27, 2022

His Majesty also shared his thanks and appreciation to the first responders, military and community members that had been doing everything they could to help in such a situation.

Storm Fiona hit Canada’s coastline over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people left without power.

READ MORE: King Charles To Be Introduced On U.K. Banknotes By Mid-2024

Charles and Camilla are believed to be staying at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, after the Queen passed away at age 96 on September 8.

Charles inherited the residence from his grandmother the Queen Mother when she died in 2002.