Tom Hanks is notably one of Hollywood’s leading men.

The actor has starred in a number of classic films over the span of his 40-year career. From rom-coms like “You’ve Got Mail” to action flicks like “Saving Private Ryan”, Hanks has delivered iconic performances in a range of different genres.

But, according to the actor himself, there’s only four “pretty good” movies that he’s made over the years.

“No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do,” Hanks told People in a recent interview. “I’ve made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle.”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Is Launching A Trivia Game

The Oscar-winning actor shared his self-critique during a discussion about his forthcoming novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, out May 9, 2023. His debut book documents the production of a “star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it,” as per an official synopsis.

“Every character in the book does something I’ve experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson,” Hanks told the publication. “Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I’ve pulled or mistake I’ve survived.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Reacts To Tim Allen Not Voicing Buzz In ‘Lightyear’: ‘I Don’t Understand That’

“Movie-making is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing,” he continued. “It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labours that I know of.”

Although the actor didn’t reveal which of his films he ranks higher than the rest, he did name a few of his favourites in the past. Hanks also shared which films he deems unworthy of attention, describing them as “hooey.”