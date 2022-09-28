Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are here to answer your “Wolverine” questions.

Following the news that Jackman would be reprising the role in Reynolds’ upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, the Canadian actor shared a “quick explainer video” for fans.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman Will Reprise Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’

Sitting next to Reynolds, Jackman, who previously insisted he was “done” playing the character, shared in the clip: “I had a lot questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions, but rest assured, we’re going to answer them right now.

“Like, for example: How is Wolverine alive after ‘Logan’?”

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

Reynolds insisted: “’Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in ‘Logan’, not touching that. What actually happens in our film is…”

In typical Reynolds social media fashion, the star then jokes about the plot, covering up the pair seemingly explaining what will happen in the eagerly anticipated flick by blasting Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”.

If the duo’s hand movements to the music are anything to go by, fans are in for a treat.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Teases Holiday Film ‘Spirited’, Reveals Release Date

As the track’s volume drops, the duo both thank Kevin Feige before sharing an array of photos of them together over the years.

“Deadpool 3” is expected to be released on September 6, 2024.