The new “Blade” movie was all set to start shooting in two months, but that may now be up in the air.

On Tuesday evening, Marvel announced that director Bassam Tariq has left the project, which will star Mahershala Ali in the iconic title role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of ‘Blade’ but will remain an executive producer on the film,” the studio told THR in a statement. “We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting ‘Blade’ to where it is.”

Tariq also said in a statement, “It’s been an honour working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

The director previously helmed the 2020 film “Mogul Mowgli”, starring and co-written with Riz Ahmed.

“Blade” is also set to star Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

The vampire-hunter superhero has already been the star of a trilogy in the 2000s starring Wesley Snipes.

Ali’s take on Blade made his MCU debut in 2021’s “Eternals”, with a voice cameo in a post-credits scene.

Marvel’s “Blade” is currently scheduled to hit theatres Nov. 3, 2023.