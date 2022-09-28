Stassi Schroeder is bringing her old podcast back.

On Wednesday, the reality star announced that she is reviving the “Straight Up with Stassi” podcast, two years after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” and the podcast was taken down.

Fans in the comments celebrated the news, with one person writing, “It’s about damn time!” and another adding, “PRAISE BE.”

In 2020, Schroeder’s co-star Faith Stower accused her and fellow co-star Kristen Doute of falsely reporting her to the police for a crime she had not committed.

She and Doute were soon fired from “Vanderpump Rules”, and Schroeder’s podcast, hosted by Radio.com was taken down from most platforms.

“We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects,” Radio.com said in a statement at the time. “In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. ‘Straight Up with Stassi’ has been removed from our portfolio.”

Earlier this month, Schroeder opened up about the experience on the “Tamron Hall Show”.

“I want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” she said. “And I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. And I recognize that and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”