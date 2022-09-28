Shania Twain revealed one thing that you shouldn’t talk to Oprah Winfrey about on the latest episode of the “Table Manners” podcast.

Twain chatted to host Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie while eating a delicious meal with the pair.

Talk turned to a dinner that stuck out to Twain, with her explaining: “I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey. She’s such a smart lady,” People reported.

It’s unclear when the dinner took place, but the Canadian hitmaker did mention the ’90s.

Twain shared, “It was great to just sit and have real talks, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour. So, I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion!’ She is quite religious.”

Twain, who has been interviewed by Winfrey multiple times throughout her career, insisted, “I’m not religious in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person. I would say I’m a seeker.”

The star recited, “Everyone always says, ‘Never talk about politics or religion.'”

Twain said of the conversation, “It just wasn’t debatable.”

“There was no room for debate, and I like to debate,” she added. “Canadians like to debate everything. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject.'”